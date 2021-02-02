© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains regional news
Happenings across the High Plains
Regional Features
    Little Spouse On The Prairie: The Art Of Cooking
    I’m so glad there are people in the world that view cooking as an art because I do love to eat. My husband, given the opportunity, would enjoy experimenting in the kitchen.
    High Plains Outdoors: Farm Pond Fishing
    Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry.
    New Live Episode of "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12p CT
    Ken Davis
    Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.
    493 OUT OF 5,077?
    Melodie Graves from Amarillo, Texas, for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. Today we continue looking at the March trilogy, which is a three-part graphic novel written about the discrimination and oppression experienced by the great John Lewis.
NPR Top Stories
Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
AP
U.S. orders consular staff to leave Shanghai amid COVID surge
The Associated Press
The order from Washington covers "non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from U.S. Consulate General Shanghai."
A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is taped on a storefront in Philadelphia on Feb. 16.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Philadelphia to reinstate its mask mandate after a rise in COVID cases
Jaclyn Diaz
Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The league's new format gives more teams a shot at making it into the playoffs while also giving fans exciting elimination games to kick off the tournament.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA Playoffs tip off this week and the road to the championship is wide open
Jeff Dean
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
A shortage of baby formula is worsening and causing some stores to limit sales
Joe Hernandez
Workers remove a destroyed Russian military tank from the road near Andriivka, a village close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.
Maxym Marusenko
/
NurPhoto/Getty Images
Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 11)
NPR Staff
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Presents Their Spring Read 2022: Graphic Novels—Worth a Thousand Words
It's time for the new season of books, and we expect this one will really DRAW you in! Get ready for some illustrated works by some award-winning authors and artists.
