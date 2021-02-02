High Plains regional news
Researchers say even a small amount of the toxin can harm kids’ development. One 2021 study found Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri had some of the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in children.
Over the course of five years, a group of Russian spies targeted the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Burlington, Kansas. The Justice Department alleges they were on a sophisticated cyber reconnaissance mission to learn about the inner workings of the plant and prepare for a precision electronic assault.
Feng "Franklin" Tao, a tenured chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, was the first defendant among about two dozen academics charged under the Justice Department's since-disbanded program.
Lizelle Herrera, 26, was released from custody Saturday night on $500,000 bond. Then, on Sunday, the DA said the Starr County Sheriff's Department "did their duty in investigating the incident brought to their attention by the reporting hospital." However, he said that this is not a criminal matter under Texas law.
This week, the Senate failed to pass a bill aimed at extended access to COVID treatment for uninsured patients.
I’m so glad there are people in the world that view cooking as an art because I do love to eat. My husband, given the opportunity, would enjoy experimenting in the kitchen.
Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry.
Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.
Melodie Graves from Amarillo, Texas, for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. Today we continue looking at the March trilogy, which is a three-part graphic novel written about the discrimination and oppression experienced by the great John Lewis.
The order from Washington covers "non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from U.S. Consulate General Shanghai."
It's time for the new season of books, and we expect this one will really DRAW you in! Get ready for some illustrated works by some award-winning authors and artists.
