Tom Manoff reviews a new CD of lullabies by Hesperion XXI. This gorgeous CD is filled with lovely playing by this early music ensemble. What makes this CD even more lovely is the singing of Montserrat Figueras. She sings these lullabies from various cultures including Spain and the middle east. The CD is called Ninna Nanna by Hesperion XXI on the Alia Vox label.

Copyright 2003 NPR