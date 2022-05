The United Nations continues to debate war with Iraq over its weapons of mass destruction. These weapons seem all the more frightening because of worries they could fall into the hands of terrorists. NPR's Alex Chadwick has the second of a two-part NPR/National Geographic Radio Expedition to the remote New Mexico test site where the most terrifying weapon ever -- the atomic bomb -- was born.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.