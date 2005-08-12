Annoying Music, In Honor of the King

This week marks 28 years since Elvis Presley died -- or as some might put it, mysteriously disappeared. Jim Nayder, host of The Annoying Music Show, shares some music selections that he thinks might spur the legend into making an appearance out of sheer vexation.

Nayder points out that the songs he plays in his appearance with Scott Simon were all sung by Elvis and one time or another, and all were played during the season of Elvis' death: summer.

Beyond that, the tracks from the likes of Donald Duck, Telly Savalas and "Sweden's Singin' Sensation" Eilert Pilarm don't have much else in common, unless you count their ability to drive people away from the radio.

