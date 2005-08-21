© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music Visionary Robert Moog, 1934-2005

By Elizabeth Blair
Published August 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

It's been said that the Moog synthesizer is as important to popular music as the electric guitar. Robert Moog, a pioneer in the world of electronic music, died Sunday at age 71. He had been known to be suffering from a brain tumor in the last months of his life.

When Moog was a teenager, he started building theremins, and his early work in the development of electronic musical keyboards made his name synonymous with the word "synthesizer" through much of 1960s and '70s.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair