New Orleans Swims in Katrina's Wake

The center of New Orleans has plenty of broken windows and flying debris, but it is largely empty of people, as Hurricane Katrina makes its way inland. The system came ashore as a Category Four storm Monday morning east of New Orleans.

Katrina made landfall with winds of more than 150 mph, but it has since lessened in intensity. Early indications are that the city did not suffer a catastrophic hit, as some officials feared. About 1 million people fled the city before Katrina arrived.

