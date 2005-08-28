© 2021
Radio Rookies: Exploring My Aggression

Published August 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Derrick Hewitt is 15 years old. And by his own admission, he likes to hit... and hit hard. Football is his favorite game. At home, he fights constantly with his younger brothers. Most of the time these tussles are playful, but sometimes he goes too far.

As part of Radio Rookies — a radio training program run by member station WNYC in New York — Hewitt recently set out to explore his aggressive behavior.

Note: This story contains language and subject matter some listeners might find disturbing.

