Hip-Hop Renaissance Man: Ice Cube

Known today equally as a musician and actor, Ice Cube was born O'Shea Jackson. He first gained notoriety in the late 1980s with the revolutionary gangsta rap group N.W.A. Its first album was Straight Outta Compton.

As a solo artist, Ice Cube's albums include AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, Death Certificate, as well as War and Peace.

Ice Cube's film debut came in 1991's Boyz n the Hood. Subsequent roles included Three Kings and Anaconda.

His latest film is the comedy Are We There Yet?, which was produced by his company Cube Vision. It's also responsible for the cult film Friday and its sequels, as well as Barbershop and Barbershop 2. (This interview originally aired Jan. 10, 2005.)

