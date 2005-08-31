© 2021
Fresh Prince and Beyond: Will Smith

Fresh Air
Published August 31, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Will Smith.
Max Nash
/
AFP/Getty Images
Will Smith.

Grammy winner Will Smith has had success in music, movies and television. He began his career as the Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The rap duo won two Grammys, for the songs "Summertime" and "Parents Just Don't Understand." When Smith went solo, he won more Grammy awards for the songs "Men in Black" and "Getting Jiggy Wit It."

Smith has won a number of MTV, BET and VH1 awards, and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the film Ali. His acting career began with the lead role in the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He's been in many films, including Hitch, I, Robot and the two Men in Black movies. (This interview originally aired Dec. 17, 2001.)

