Katrina Timeline: Misdirected Aid

As the extent of Hurricane Katrina's threat to New Orleans became evident, trucks with water and ice were not positioned as planned.

And when they were finally told to move, they were sent hundreds of miles away from most of the people in need. Local officials -- despite having taken part in the original planning -- waited days, instead of hours, for help to arrive.

NPR's Daniel Zwerdling and Laura Sullivan tell the story in part two of our look at what went wrong during the Gulf Coast crisis.

