© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Katrina Timeline: Unexecuted Plans

By Daniel Zwerdling,
Laura Sullivan
Published September 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Just days before Hurricane Katrina hit, officials from state, local and federal agencies were hearing that this could very likely be the big one -- the one they knew could devastate the city.

They spent the weekend in almost non-stop conference calls -- making sure all the plans for food, water and security were in place. But even before the storm hit, some of the plans started to fall apart.

National Guard troops in other states sat ready, waiting for orders that never came. Instead, they were told to wait for an official plan and a chain of command to be established. NPR's Daniel Zwerdling and Laura Sullivan report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Daniel Zwerdling
Daniel Zwerdling is a correspondent in NPR's Investigations Unit.
See stories by Daniel Zwerdling
Laura Sullivan
Laura Sullivan is an NPR News investigative correspondent whose work has cast a light on some of the country's most significant issues.
See stories by Laura Sullivan