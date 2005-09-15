© 2021
Fall Movies: Adaptations Abound

By Bob Mondello
Published September 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Summer is over, and the start of the serious movie season has begun. NPR's Bob Mondello reports that a number of adaptations are coming to the big screen, including another installment of the Harry Potter series.

Hollywood's fall movie season starts in earnest this weekend, with the release of Proof, starrring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Gyllenhall, and others. The film is one of an increasing number of movies to have been adapted from other forms -- in this case, from the stage.

Receipts at the boxoffice are reportedly down about 9 percent from last year, but the movie industry is hoping to do a little catching up in the next few months. Nearly 100 movies will open before Thanksgiving.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
