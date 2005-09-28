© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brad Paisley's 'Time Well Wasted'

By Melissa Block
Published September 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Country crooner Brad Paisley doesn't believe in taking himself or his music too seriously. One of the songs on his new CD, Time Well Wasted, laments the needless death of flowers in the name of love.

Stop the senseless killing, can't you hear those roses cry? Baby, how many flowers have to die? Paisley sings in "Flowers."

Paisley, nominated for six Country Music Association awards this year, tells Melissa Block that he doesn't like "the poser mentality," so common among country music stars. "I don't like to stand on stage and feel like I'm pretending to be anything I'm not."

Paisley, one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry, grew up in Glen Dale, W.Va. His grandfather, who worked the night shift on the railroad, urged him to play the guitar at a young age.

"His advice to me was, 'Anything that's going wrong in your life, you can pick this guitar up and it'll go away.'"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block