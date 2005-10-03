Balloon Museum Takes Flight

The Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum has opened in Albuquerque, N.M. It's named for two of the men who made history when they became the first to fly non-stop across the Atlantic in a gas balloon in 1978.

Theresa Schiavone's late husband was a local TV reporter who followed the story. She and her son donated her late husband's tapes and other memorabilia to the museum. She tells his story and the story of the history-making voyage.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.