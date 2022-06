Finding What's Left of Home in New Orleans

Muthoni Muturi, NPR / / The dismal scene in Sharon White's living room.

Last month, her house under water from Hurricane Katrina's floods, Sharon White was determined to go home again. "I'm gonna rebuild that sucker, and I'm gonna make it bigger and better," White said at the time. On Wednesday, the New Orleans evacuee got her first look at the severe damage done to her property.

"I'm going to still rebuild, but it's going to take me a little longer," White says now.

