Two Duckpin Bowlers and a Mission

Rosa Gwinn and her bowling partner Pamela Zorich made a New Year's resolution to visit every remaining duckpin alley in the United States.

Only 56 sanctioned duckpin alleys exist. Most alleys in the United States use taller, slimmer ten-pins. (Another less widely seen version, the candlepin, also has its champions.)

Gwinn tells Scott Simon about the journey and why the sport is so difficult. A perfect game has never been bowled.

