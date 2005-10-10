© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quake Relief Makes Way to Devastated Pakistan

By Philip Reeves
Published October 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Offiicals in Pakistan now say as many as 40,000 may have been killed in Saturday's earthquake, and the toll could go higher.

Neighboring India was also seriously affected, with widespread damage and at least 2,000 killed.

The United States and other countries have begun sending relief supplies to Pakistan, where officials say more helicopters are needed to ferry thousands of wounded to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves