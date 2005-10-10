Quake Relief Makes Way to Devastated Pakistan

Offiicals in Pakistan now say as many as 40,000 may have been killed in Saturday's earthquake, and the toll could go higher.

Neighboring India was also seriously affected, with widespread damage and at least 2,000 killed.

The United States and other countries have begun sending relief supplies to Pakistan, where officials say more helicopters are needed to ferry thousands of wounded to hospitals.

