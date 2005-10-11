© 2021
Syria: Official in Lebanon Probe Committed Suicide

By Deborah Amos,
Michele Norris
Published October 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Syria's Interior Minister Ghazi Kanaan has committed suicide, Damascus reports. Formerly Syria's intelligence chief in neighboring Lebanon, Kanaan was among Syrian officials questioned by a U.N. envoy investigating the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Deborah Amos reports from London and host Michele Norris talks with Nicholas Blanford of The Christian Science Monitor.

