Alabama Desegregation Pioneer Dies

By Michele Norris
Published October 12, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Vivian Malone Jones, the first African-American student to graduate from the University of Alabama, has died at age 63. Malone was one of the students Gov. George Wallace tried to block from entering the university in 1963.

E. Culpepper Clark, author of The Schoolhouse Door, a book about the last stand for segregation in Alabama, discusses Jones' life and legacy. Clark is also dean of communications and information sciences at the University of Alabama.

