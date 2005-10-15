Sinead O'Connor Finds New Roots — in Jamaica

Throw Down Your Arms, Sinead O'Connor's new album, is a tour of Jamaican music that grooves along as it scores political points. From the music of Bob Marley, Burning Spear and Lee "Scratch" Perry, O'Connor has culled songs that capture ideas -- from the need for civil liberties to the fight against discrimination.

Of the spiritual side of Jamaica, O'Connor says, "They have such faith, these people, that God is around and watching and is a living spirit. When you're around these people you can taste God, is how I would put it."

The new album, recorded at two venerable Kingston studios: Tuff Gong and Anchor, features music and production work from the Sly and Robbie, legends of Jamaican music.

