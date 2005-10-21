Chef Gillian Clark: In or Out, Dine as a Family

Dining with your family can be more than a meal. Chef Gillian Clark, who runs the Colorado Kitchen in Washington, D.C., shares her thoughts on cooking for the home.

Try out a recipe:

One-Pot Roasted Chicken with Potatoes

3-pound chicken (fresh if you can get one)

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

8 or 10 small new potatoes, scrubbed and cut in half

1 onion, quartered

1 Tbsp Salt

1 tsp pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp of flour

2 sticks of fresh thyme

1 cup chicken stock or water

Preheat the oven to 450.

Then rinse the chicken inside and out, and pat dry with a paper towel.

Fill the cavity with the garlic, salt and pepper.

Place the chicken in a pan (oven safe) just large enough to hold the chicken with about and inch or two to spare on the perimeter.

Rub the bird with the olive oil, tuck the wings under, and tie the legs together loosely just to cross at the ankles.

Sprinkle the oiled skin with salt and pepper. Place in the center of that hot oven.

When you hear the sizzling and popping ("singing," as it's called) and the bird is beginning to brown, turn the heat to 350. Add the potatoes and onions around the bird.

Cook for an additional 45 minutes or so. Cooking time should be twenty minutes per pound. Prick the thigh and the juices should run clear.

Remove the chicken to a warm platter and surround it with the cooked potatoes and onions (you could leave them in the pan and brown them a little more on the stove if you like, then remove them with a slotted spoon).

Pour most of the fat out of the pan but for a tablespoon.

Toss in the thyme and flour in the pan and turn the heat to medium. Scrape the bits of baked on chicken and cook stirring for about 2 more minutes.

Pour in the water or chicken stock. Simmer for 5 minutes or so. Remove the thyme and pour into a gravy boat.

