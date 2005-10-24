© 2021
Sudanese Christian, Muslim Unite for 'Ceasefire'

By Banning Eyre
Published October 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

For decades, Sudan's civil war has pitted the country's Muslim north against its Christian and animist south. Today, despite the crisis in Darfur, a ceasefire is holding in the larger Sudanese conflict.

Ceasefire is also a new musical collaboration between a young Christian rapper and an elderly Muslim singer and bandleader, both from Sudan: Emmanuel Jal and Abdel Gadir Salim. Banning Eyre has this review.

