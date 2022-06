Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's defends his remarks that Israel should be "wiped off the map." The defiant leader reiterated his comments Friday at an anti-Israel rally in Tehran. His statements have generated condemnation from world leaders. Trita Parsi, a Middle East specialist at John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, discusses the fallout.

