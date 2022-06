New Orleans musicians are angry and uncertain about their futures and the future of their hometown. Cyril Neville of the Neville Brothers says he doesn't want to return to New Orleans if it will be rebuilt as "a cross between Disneyland and Las Vegas." Neville and members of the Meters are in Austin, Texas, recording a benefit song for New Orleans relief. David Brown of KUT reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.