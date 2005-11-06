First Fatality Reported in French Riots

For the eleventh straight night, France has been rocked by riots following the deaths of two teenagers of Mauritanian and Tunisian origin. The teens were accidentally electrocuted while allegedly hiding from authorities.

Monday, French police reported the death of a man who was beaten up in a Paris suburb on Friday. President Jacques Chirac has vowed to punish those responsible, and the prime minister will announce a plan to tackle the violence.

