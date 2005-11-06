© 2021
First Fatality Reported in French Riots

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

For the eleventh straight night, France has been rocked by riots following the deaths of two teenagers of Mauritanian and Tunisian origin. The teens were accidentally electrocuted while allegedly hiding from authorities.

Monday, French police reported the death of a man who was beaten up in a Paris suburb on Friday. President Jacques Chirac has vowed to punish those responsible, and the prime minister will announce a plan to tackle the violence.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
