French Riots Underscore Racial Inequity

Unrest in France has spread from the immigrant communities of the Paris suburbs to some 300 towns across the country. One person has died as a result of the violence. It was sparked by the death of two French-African teenagers, who thought they were being chased by police, on Oct. 27.

James Graff, Time magazine's Paris bureau chief, says the riots show that the French vision of color-blind equality doesn't work in reality. Many who are participating in the riots are immigrants who feel they are treated as second-class citizens.

