Jordan Says Bombings Point to Al Qaeda

Jordanian officials say three "non-Jordanian" suicide bombers carried out Wednesday's deadly attacks on hotels in Amman. At least 57 people were killed. The Jordanian government says al Qaeda in Iraq is responsible, as the group had claimed.

Jordan's King Abdullah has vowed to "take the fight" to Iraq-based al Qaeda leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Fawaz Gerges, author of The Far Enemy: Why Jihad Went Global, discusses Zarqawi and the strategy of al Qaeda in Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.