© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Walk the Line' Tells Epic Cash-Carter Love Story

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The movie Walk the Line opens Friday. It tells the love story between the Man in Black -- Johnny Cash -- and country sweetheart June Carter, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, respectively.

The film follows the couple through their first tumultuous decade together. It was a time when both were still entangled in other relationships.

James Mangold directed Walk the Line and also co-wrote the screenplay.

He made multiple visits to the couple's Hendersonville, Tenn., home to get at the heart of the story. He talks to Steve Inskeep about how his new movie portray's this epic love story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep