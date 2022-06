General Motors has announced that it will cut 30,000 jobs by 2008 and stop production at nine assembly, powertrain and stamping plants.

Now, its workers are coming to grips with the idea that they may lose their jobs, and questions remain about how much the cuts will help the struggling automaker going forward. Jerome Vaughn of Detroit Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.