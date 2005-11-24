Making Music with Tuneful 'Leftovers'

Even the greatest of composers have raided their own works for themes and ditties to use in future works. They also have borrowed from the works of their predecessors. Beethoven composed variations on a theme by Mozart, and Brahms fiddled with Haydn's tunes, for example.

It wasn't plagiarism, really -- the composers gave their works titles like Variations on a Theme by Haydn. So whether you're talking turkey or Telemann, leftovers can be lovely. Renee Montagne talks with music commentator Miles Hoffman on the theme of tuneful leftovers.

And to prove the point that leftovers can be beautiful, here is a recipe for Turkey Tetrazzini from Turkeyhelp.com:

