BP CEO Discusses Global Energy

Published November 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Oil prices are destined to slip somewhat in the coming years, according to British Petroleum CEO Lord John Browne. Browne says that high inventories of crude oil prove "that the global supply system works rather well."

But as new technology and consumer preferences are changing the energy market, British Petroleum is adapting by investing heavily in alternative energy sources like wind and solar power.

British Petroleum is America's largest oil and gas supplier.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.