Diehard Deadhead Yearns for Old-School Bootlegs

Grateful Dead fans can once again easily download their favorite concert recordings -- after the band relented in the face of overhelming criticism. Commentator Jake Halpern wonders if he is the only fan who is disappointed by this news. He says there is a pleasure in putting effort into locating tapes -- and that being able to search a Web site for a recording just isn't the same. Jake Halpern is the author of the book Braving Home.

