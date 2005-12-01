Boyd Becomes 1,000th U.S. Execution

Early Friday morning, Kenneth Lee Boyd became the 1,000th person to be executed in the United States since 1977. He died by lethal injection at a prison in Raleigh, N.C. Boyd was convicted of murdering his estranged wife and father-in-law.

Steve Inskeep talks to Lorne Matalon of member station WUNC about the crowd that gathered outside the prison, and with Andrea Weigel, legal affairs correspondent for The News and Observer in Raleigh.

