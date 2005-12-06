Rice Mum on Alleged Secret CIA Prison in Romania

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is working to clarify what the US does and does not do with its prisoners. In Europe today, she said United Nations' rules against torture apply to Americans even if they're outside the US. Rice spoke amid allegations about secret US prisons abroad and the grabbing of suspects abroad.