'In My Life': A John Lennon Tribute

Twenty-five years ago today John Lennon was shot and killed in New York City. He was 40 years old. With his humor, playfulness and passion, John Lennon stood out for many fans from his fellow members of The Beatles. He was also the most politically vocal. In the end, he didn't die for a cause but because of his fame and the disturbed thinking of the man who killed him, a meaningless death and the end of a life that brightened the world for millions and millions of fans.

Mr. JOHN LENNON: (Singing) There are places I'll remember all my life, though some have changed, some forever, not for better, some have gone and some remain. All these places had their moments, with lovers and friends I still can recall. Some are dead and some are living. In my life, I've loved them all. But of all these friends and lovers, there is no one compares with you. These memories lose their meaning when I think of love as something new. Though I know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before, I know I'll often stop and think about them. In my life, I'll love you more. Though I know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before, I know I'll often stop and think about them. In my life, I'll love you more. In my life, I'll love you more.

