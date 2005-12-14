Founder of the Christmas Revels, John Langstaff

John Langstaff, the founder of the Christmas Revels, died Tuesday in Basil, Switzerland, after suffering a stroke. He was 84.

The Christmas Revels is a show that explores the roots of the Christmas and winter solstice celebrations from a different era or country each year. It began in 1971 in Boston and has since expanded to cities across the country.

Langstaff was born on Christmas Eve. He was a classically trained singer who also wrote children's books.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.