Report Released on 1898 North Carolina Race Riot

A North Carolina state commission releases a report detailing a 107-year-old race riot in the city of Wilmington and its aftermath. On Nov. 10, 1898, a mob of white supremacists overthrew the city's elected officeholders and launched an attack on the city's black community, killing several people. LeRae Umfleet, head researcher for the Wilmington Race Riot Commission, talks about the group's findings.

