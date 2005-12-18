© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Site Warehouses Poetry Readings

By Lynn Neary
Published December 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The newest addition to poetry sites on the Web has the lofty goal of becoming the first port of call for poetry lovers around the world. Launched by British poet laureate Andrew Motion, The Poetry Archive boasts an extensive collection of poets reading their own work.

Motion says the idea for the archive came about one day when he was recording some of his own poetry and struck up a conversation with audio engineer Richard Carrington in the process.

Their idea is to include both existing readings by poets as well as new recordings. Motion envisions a site that will be constantly updated and eventually will be the premier site for hearing poets in their own voices.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
See stories by Lynn Neary