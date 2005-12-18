© 2021
Swinging Holiday Music from BED and Friends

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published December 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

In time for the holidays, Fresh Air presents an in-studio concert. Singer Rebecca Kilgore, trombonist Dan Barrett and pianist Rossano Sportiello played at the NOLA studios in Manhattan.

Kilgore is one of the leading interpreters of American songs. She became known for her work with pianist and composer Dave Frishberg.

In 2002, Kilgore formed her own band, BED; Barrett also plays trombone in the band. Their latest CD is BEDlam.

Sportiello, a stride pianist from Italy, has played to crowds the world over, winning fans with his brilliant technique and a deep knowledge of stride piano. He records on Barrett's Blue Swing record label.

