'Harper's' Editor Lewis Lapham Looks Back

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Lewis Lapham (seen here at a 2005 press conference) has been the editor of <i>Harper's Magazine</i> since 1983. He was also the publication's editor from 1976 to 1981.
Thos Robinson
/
Getty
In the first of a series called "The Long View, Steve Inskeep talks to 70-year-old Lewis Lapham, outgoing editor of Harper's Magazine. Lapham has been at the helm of the magazine for almost 30 years and gives his perspective on U.S. culture and politics today.

During "The Long View" series, Inskeep interviews prominent personalities whose experiences provide reflection on the past and the future.

