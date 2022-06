Commentator Susan Orlean visits a AC Moore, a craft store in Framingham, Mass., to talk to crafters about why they do what they do. She also encounters the store's craft guru, whose job it is to teach crafting, and to counsel those crafters who are stuck.

The story is part of Orlean's occasional commentaries for Morning Edition's series "Perfect Strangers."

