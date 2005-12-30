© 2021
Hopes for 2006: Mary Anderson Pickard

Published December 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Mary Anderson Pickard is one of four children of the artist Walter Anderson.
Mary Anderson Pickard's home in Ocean Springs Mississippi was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina along with the homes of many of her family members. Her father was the Mississippi artist Walter Inglis Anderson and the family pottery at Shearwater was also destroyed. As the New Year approaches she said she’s finding birds again on the Gulf Coast.

"You know Emily Dickinson said hope is a thing with feathers," she tells Debbie Elliott, "and I think the birds are like that for me, they make me, if not hopeful, they make me know that it’s going to get better."

