Advocacy Group Links Abramoff, DeLay

Published January 2, 2006 at 11:00 PM CST

R. Jeffrey Smith of The Washington Post discusses his article, "The DeLay-Abramoff Money Trail." The article tells of an advocacy group, the U.S. Family Network, that was founded by and run at first by Tom DeLay's former chief of staff, Edwin Buckham.

The group was funded almost entirely by companies linked to lobbyist Jack Abramoff and spent spent money in ways that benefited DeLay and his aides. Despite its name, the U.S. Family Network was for the most part not involved in family or social issues.

