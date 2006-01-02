Musicians Regroup to Benefit 'Our New Orleans'

As New Orleans enters 2006, many of the musicians that give the city its distinctive sound are scattered around the country.

But the benefit CD Our New Orleans brings together many of the Big Easy's best, with a collection of 16 tracks recorded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity's efforts to rebuild housing for hurricane victims along the Gulf Coast.

Nick Spitzer wrote the liner notes and produced some of the songs on the CD. He hosted his public radio program American Routes from New Orleans before the hurricane forced him out. He tells Melissa Block how the project came together.

