Abortion in the United States: A Snapshot

We hear historic recordings of three Supreme Court arguments: Roe v. Wade, Webster v. Reproductive Health Services and Casey v. Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Then, Stanley Henshaw of the Alan Guttmacher Institute discusses abortion statistics: how many abortions are performed in the United States each year and what the trends are.

And NPR's Audie Cornish travels to Mississippi, a state with some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The entire state has only one abortion clinic, and pro-life lobbyists are trying to get even more pro-life legislation passed.

