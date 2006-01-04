© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Abortion in the United States: In the Courts

By Josh Rogers,
Robert Siegel
Published January 4, 2006 at 4:07 PM CST

Josh Rogers of New Hampshire Public Radio reports on public opinion about abortion in New Hampshire. The abortion case currently before the Supreme Court concerns a New Hampshire law. When a minor wants to have an abortion, the law requires that the provider notify one of her parents at least 48 hours beforehand. There is support for abortion rights in New Hampshire -- but also for notification laws like this.

Then, Jeffrey Rosen of the George Washington University law school discusses other abortion cases that might come before the Supreme Court in the future.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Josh Rogers
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000 and serves as NHPRâââ
See stories by Josh Rogers
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel