Questions Linger After Sago Mining Tragedy

By Emily Corio
Published January 5, 2006 at 9:32 AM CST
People hold up candles during a vigil organized by a neighboring mine in front of the Sago Baptist Church Jan. 4 in Tallmansville, W. Va.
Getty Images
Family and friends Wednesday night remembered the 12 miners who died this week after an explosion at the Sago Mine in West Virginia. A 13th miner survived.

Officials with International Coal Group, the owner of the Sago Mine, tried to explain what happened to the miners and why family members were initially misinformed about their fate.

From West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Emily Corio reports.

Emily Corio