A Conversation with Burt Bacharach

Back in the 1960s, Burt Bacharach was of the musical opinion that what the world needed was "love, sweet love."

Often in partnership with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach produced some of pop music's lushest material: "Walk On By," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" and so many more.

But at 77, he found himself outraged at the state of the world. So he decided to write about it in song. The result is the CD At This Time. The lyrics are spare — the album has actually been nominated for a Grammy as best instrumental work — and they're also grim:

"There was a song/I remember/Said 'What the world needs now...'/Where is the love/Where did it go/Who broke our hearts/'Cause we need to know/Where are the dreams/That we once knew..."

In a conversation with Debbie Elliott, Bacharach sheds light on his music... the timeless and the timely.

