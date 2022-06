A disc devoted to concert music by Leonard Bernstein is among four new releases featuring conductor Marin Alsop, who became head of the Baltimore Symphony in 2005.

In addition to the Bernstein disc, the recordings show Alsop handling Brahms with the London Symphony Orchestra, and a disc of Kurt Weill's two symphonies with the Bournemouth Symphony.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.