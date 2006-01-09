© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Truth About JT Leroy

By Paul Ford
Published January 9, 2006 at 12:34 PM CST

JT LeRoy been a publishing sensation since his first novel came out in 2000. His stories are described as being autobiographical -- which may be a problem as it becomes clearer that LeRoy is a hoax. The story sounds familiar to commentator Paul Ford. His novel Gary Benchley, Rock Star is based on a fictional character that many people believed was real.

Monday's New York Times reports that the JT LeRoy who has appeared in photographs with celebrities like Courtney Love is really a young woman, and his writing is likely done by a 40-year-old female rock musician.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Paul Ford